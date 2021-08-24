Bus driver shortage latest challenge to hit schools
From coast to coast, school districts are dealing with a shortage of bus drivers. In Florida, many of the largest school districts are using managers as drivers and implementing other stop-gap measures to get students to class as the school year begins against a statewide political fight over masks between Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, who wants to forbid mask mandates, and districts convinced they’re needed to keep kids safe.www.miamitimesonline.com
