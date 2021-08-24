Bus driver shortage latest challenge to hit schools

CHICAGO (CBS) — On Tuesday, Chicago Public Schools bus drivers and riders will load up bright and early for day two of the 2021-2022 school year – and both groups hope it goes much more smoothly than it did on Monday. A massive bus driver shortage is creating confusion and stress for parents. CBS 2’s Charlie De Mar talked Monday to one of the thousands of families who had to scramble to find a ride. There are, of course, are always nerves and jitters on the first day of school. But this year, classes for CPS students and parents got off to...