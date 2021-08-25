Cancel
Premier League

The in-house striking options available to Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola

Ferran Torres, centre, finds the net for Manchester City (Martin Rickett/PA) (PA Wire)

Manchester City’s summer-long pursuit of Harry Kane is at an end after the England captain announced he would be staying at Tottenham.

Here, PA looks at the in-house options available to boss Pep Guardiola up front in Kane’s absence.

Ferran Torres

Torres arrived from Valencia in 2020 as a winger, but has slowly adapted to a role up front with City. And now the Spain star looks likely to have first refusal on the central role under Guardiola if the Manchester men do not bring in a late recruit. Former Manchester United and England defender Gary Neville told Sky Sports this week that he believes Torres can fill that attacking spearhead role if required.

Gabriel Jesus

The Brazil star would in the past have been the more obvious man to fill the number nine role, but has spent a sizeable amount of time on the flanks in recent times. Brazil have deployed Jesus on the wing, and Guardiola and the man himself both appear happy to continue that trend in City blue.

Liam Delap

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29LGCQ_0bcQul2P00
Liam Delap, pictured, could be an option to feature up front for Manchester City this season (David Davies/PA) (PA Wire)

Guardiola has already disappointed a host of suitors by confirming 18-year-old striker Delap will not go on loan this term. Former Stoke star Rory’s son, Delap junior has a fine goalscoring pedigree from youth and Under-23 football and will spend the season in and around the City first team set-up.

