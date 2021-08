The Pittsburgh Pirates bad pitching and inability to get the offense going led the LA Dodgers to finish out their sweep of the Pirates. The Pittsburgh Pirates got blown out 9-0 by the Dodgers, and now have lost five in a row and 13 of their last 15 games. This brings the Pirates record on the year to 42-79. The loss also keeps them 4 games out of the race for the number one pick, as the Orioles were able to lose against the Rockies.