Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Three major collegiate conferences to collaborate

By Bob Cupp
butlerradio.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Atlantic Coast Conference, the Big Ten and the Pac-12 announced a partnership Tuesday that will focus on the future evolution of college athletics, and help the conferences create stability. They plan to work together to not only provide non-conference matchups in football and basketball, but also future decision-making in regards to the College Football Playoff, NCAA governance changes and more. Although it is not a contract partnership, the alliance involves all presidents, chancellors and athletic directors in agreement from each school.

butlerradio.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Athletics#College Football Playoff#Basketball#American Football#Pac 12
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Atlantic Coast Conference
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
College Football
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Kansas StatePosted by
The Daily Goal Horn

REPORT: Kansas Leaving the Big 12

Morgantown, West Virginia – Reports are leaking out that the Kansas Jayhawks are leaving the Big 12 Conference and will join the Big Ten!. Kansas, according to multiple reports, intends to make the announcement official “within the next few weeks” and it could be announced as early as next week.
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Everyone Had The Same Reaction To The Scott Frost News

Scott Frost and the Nebraska football program are in a bit of hot water. The Huskers announced on Wednesday morning that they are under investigation by the NCAA. College football insider Brett McMurphy first reported the news. “Nebraska’s football program and coach Scott Frost are under NCAA investigation for improper...
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Panthers’ Sam Darnold sends warning to Trevor Lawrence, rookie QBs

Sam Darnold is starting all over again with his new team, the Carolina Panthers. After three years in the NFL, Darnold knows what pressure is at this level. He definitely is also empathetic of the impact of hype on rookie quarterbacks like Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson, Trey Lance, Justin Fields, and Mac Jones, which is why he’s got a warning for all these first-year quarterbacks, and that’s to not to allow the high praises on their skills and talent influence their mental approach to the game.
Michigan StatePosted by
WolverineDigest

Kirk Herbstreit Gives Honest Take On Michigan, Jim Harbaugh

College Football analyst Kirk Herbstreit recently shared his thoughts on the current state of the Michigan Football program, including Jim Harbaugh's job performance through six seasons. Not surprisingly, Herbstreit sees plenty of room for improvement. "Honestly, they're still trying to build it back up," Herbstreit said on the Tobin and...
Alabama Statesaturdaydownsouth.com

Paul Finebaum names 2 programs as the biggest threats to No. 1 Alabama

While Paul Finebaum has said that Alabama will have one of the best defenses it’s had in several years this season, the question remains at quarterback and Bryce Young. Can Young deliver the championship success similar to his predecessors like Mac Jones and Tua Tagovailoa?. Young has not faced any...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Look: Trevor Lawrence’s Wife Reacts To Quarterback Decision

On Wednesday morning, the Jacksonville Jaguars announced that Trevor Lawrence will be their starting quarterback for Week 1. Of course, that came as a surprise to no one who has paid attention to college and NFL football for the past few years. Lawrence was one of the most-prized recruits coming out of high school and did nothing to hurt his status as an elite quarterback prospect while in college.
NBAswishappeal.com

Griner dunks in blowout Mercury win

Brittney Griner leaving the game late with an ankle injury, which the Mercury hope won’t be too serious, had a sobering effect on Phoenix’s 106-79 victory over the New York Liberty on Wednesday night at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Griner had 26 points, nine rebounds and six assists in the win, while Skylar Diggins-Smith (27 points, five assists) and Diana Taurasi (21 points, nine assists) were also phenomenal. Brianna Turner added 10 points, 15 boards and two blocks to the winning cause.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Urban Meyer refuses to state the obvious about Trevor Lawrence

Urban Meyer refuses to name Trevor Lawrence the starting quarterback of the Jacksonville Jaguars over the incumbent Gardner Minshew. While the Jacksonville Jaguars used the No. 1 overall pick on Trevor Lawrence out of Clemson, his head coach Urban Meyer will not name him the team’s starting quarterback over Gardner Minshew just yet.
FootballPosted by
BamaCentral

Nick Saban's Latest Message Comes Through Loud and Clear

Communication has not been a point of weakness in Nick Saban’s coaching tenure at Alabama. His message to his team always comes across loud and clear – particularly loud. The Crimson Tide coach, who enters his 15th season with the Crimson Tide, has been known to go off on a rant or two each season during press conferences, or on the field with sideline reporters (see Maria Taylor), and even on his own radio show talking about the debate team and smack talk.
College Sportschatsports.com

Why does the Big Ten always do this to Penn State?

ALTOONA, Pa. -- One week from today, Penn State will play its Big Ten opening game on the road, just like it does pretty much every season. Of course, this year's Big Ten opener has the added significance of being the season opener. But as conference openers go, having to go out on the road to Wisconsin is par for the course for the PSU program.
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

College Football Player Reportedly Killed Early Sunday Morning

The Charleston Southern football program is dealing with the tragic death of freshman defensive lineman Lorvens Florestal, who was shot and killed early this morning. According to a release from CSU, Florestal was the victim of a random act of violence. The Delray Beach (Fla.) native was an innocent bystander, according to witnesses.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Titans Released Former Ohio State Buckeyes Star On Sunday

NFL teams continue to cut down their rosters ahead of the 53-man roster deadline, set for this Tuesday. The Tennessee Titans made a couple of notable roster moves on Sunday, including the release of a former Ohio State Buckeyes star. John Simon, who starred on the defensive line for the...
Nebraska StatePosted by
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Has Brutally Honest Message For Nebraska Fans

The Nebraska football program began its 2021 season in disappointing fashion on Saturday afternoon at Illinois. The Cornhuskers couldn’t overcome a massive third quarter deficit and dropped their third season opener in four years, 30-23. Fans laid most of the blame at the feet of head coach Scott Frost, who...

Comments / 0

Community Policy