Baseball

Little League World Series whittling away teams toward title

By Bob Cupp
butlerradio.com
 4 days ago

–Texas defeated New Jersey 2-1 to remain alive in Williamsport. Texas will meet Nebraska today at 3pm. –New Hampshire defeated Oregon 14-6. They will face Ohio today at 1pm in an elimination game. In winner’s bracket games today:. –California will meet South Dakota at 5pm. –Hawaii will face Michigan at...

butlerradio.com

