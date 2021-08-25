Little League World Series whittling away teams toward title

In case you missed it, check out yesterday’s post with Pac-12 South predictions. We have spent plenty of time previewing Washington from every angle, so I’m not going in depth on the roster in this space, but let’s look at how we get to this record. Looking at UW’s schedule, I see 10 games where we will likely be favored and two that are closer to a toss-up (Michigan and Oregon). Even the games where we’ll be favored are far from sure things; Stanford and Cal, for example, are probably closer to a 60% win probability. In other words, the likelihood of winning 11 or 12 games is, as always, slim. Moreover, getting wins over both Michigan and Oregon would be great, but the odds aren’t great to win both of them. In this scenario, I have UW beating Michigan and losing to both Oregon and Stanford. By my calculations, that would still be good for double-digit wins, a Pac-12 North win, and an outstanding season.