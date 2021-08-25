Cancel
Attacker kills two policemen near French embassy in Tanzania

By Syndicated Content
WNMT AM 650
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDAR ES SALAAM (Reuters) -An attacker wielding an assault rifle killed two policemen near the French embassy in the Tanzanian capital Dar es Salaam, before being shot dead, police said on Wednesday. “We have lost our two soldiers, and a person who killed them has been killed,” Inspector General of...

