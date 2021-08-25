Cancel
Orlando, FL

Things to do in Orlando, Aug. 25-31: Kesha, Betty Who, Katt Williams, Lydia Lunch, Sanford Punk Fest

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur editors’ selections of the best stuff to do this week. Pop firebrand and paranormal podcaster Kesha (née Ke$ha) has thrown caution to the wind, not letting her Orlando fans down and keeping this Orlando date on her “Kesha Live” full-band tour. It’s the only Florida date on the whole journey, so think hard about attending this one. “Bring. Your. Boogie. Feet. It’s about to go down!!!!!!! Thank god. Let’s party,” enthused Kesha when the tour was announced months ago, and though the Delta variant has dampened spirits somewhat on the live music front, expect a “Show” with a capital “S.” No less than Betty Who is the touring opener. 8 p.m., Hard Rock Live, 6050 Universal Blvd., hardrock.com, $49.50-$100.50.

