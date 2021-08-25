These are the top 30 items that Brits buy without considering their sustainable credentials – digitalhub
More than two thirds of Brits shop sustainably for food but turn a blind eye when it comes to homeware products, according to research. A poll of 2,000 adults found more than a third (36 per cent) have never considered the sustainability credentials of a mattress or a TV before making a purchase, while another 35 per cent said the same of laptops and smartphones.www.getmarketreport.com
