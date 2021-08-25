Letter: Afghanistan is just like Vietnam

–The American invasion of Afghanistan was just like the American invasion of Vietnam, and just like the American invasion of Iraq, and just like the American invasion of North Russia during the First World War.

Here’s the reality: no other culture wants to suffer the devastation that would be caused by the wholesale importation/adoption of American Culture—a gigantic, voracious, inexorable slime mold that decomposes and absorbs everything it envelopes.

American presidents keep repeating the same mistakes, thanks to the support of an ignorant electorate. Americans assume that everyone in the world wants to be exactly like us. They don’t. We believe they should be grateful for our presence in their country. They aren’t. We believe they will flock to join with our armed forces’ efforts to vanquish the enemy we have so nebulously defined. That does not occur.

Afghanistan, Iraq, Vietnam, Russia: all have said “no thanks” to American involvement in their civil wars.

But America just doesn’t get it. So, like an elephant in the living room, we trundle our clueless way into other countries’ territories, destroying everything in sight, trying to force everyone to look at the world in the simplistic way that Americans do. “Hey, let’s go shoot some foreigners in their own homes to make the world safe for WalMart shoppers!” Exporting the American Culture Monster via invasion has never worked.

We need to severely cut military spending to the degree that any presidential brain spasms involving nation-building would be impossible to fund. Enough is enough!

Alan Kirk

Paso Robles

