Military

Russia to deliver missile systems to Myanmar on schedule – Ifax

By Syndicated Content
 4 days ago

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia will deliver Pantsir air defence systems to Myanmar on schedule as outlined in the relevant sales contract, the Interfax news agency cited the head of Russia’s Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation as saying on Wednesday. Rights activists have accused Moscow of legitimising the junta, which seized...

