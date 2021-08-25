Cancel
Attacker kills two policemen near French embassy in Tanzania

By Syndicated Content
kelo.com
 4 days ago

DAR ES SALAAM (Reuters) -An attacker wielding an assault rifle killed two policemen near the French embassy in the Tanzanian capital Dar es Salaam, before being shot dead, police said on Wednesday. “We have lost our two soldiers, and a person who killed them has been killed,” Inspector General of...

kelo.com

Comments / 0

#Police#Dar Es Salaam#Embassy#French#Dar Es Salaam#Reuters#Tanzanian
WorldVoice of America

Amnesty: Hundreds of Women, Girls Raped in Ethiopia’s Tigray

A new report by human rights group Amnesty International says Ethiopian government forces and Eritrean forces have been systematically raping and abusing hundreds of women and girls in the conflict in the country's northern Tigray region. VOA's Senior Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine reports.
MilitaryPosted by
AFP

Two officers killed in attack on Nigeria defence academy

Gunmen attacked Nigeria's elite military academy on Tuesday, killing two officers and kidnapping another in a brazen assault on a symbol of the armed forces. The raid on the Nigerian Defence Academy, the country's main officer training school, is a major blow for a military already struggling with a jihadist insurgency and heavily-armed criminal gangs. "The security architecture of the Nigerian Defence Academy was compromised early this morning by unknown gunmen," said Major Bashir Muhammad Jajira, spokesman for the academy in the northwestern state of Kaduna. "We lost two personnel and one was abducted."
Worldalbuquerqueexpress.com

Two UK citizens killed in terrorist attack in Kabul

London [UK], August 27 (ANI): British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab on Friday informed that two UK citizens and the child of another UK citizen were killed in the terrorist attack in Kabul. "I was deeply saddened to learn that two British nationals and the child of another British national were...
Public Safetypersecution.org

16 Hostages Knifed to Death by Jihadists in DR Congo

“The hostages were knifed to death along a main highway near Idohu, in the restive Ituri province, local official Dieudonne Malangai said on Tuesday,” reported the news agency. For years, dozens of armed militias have wreaked havoc in the DRC, a predominately Christian nation. Violence has increased over the course...
Politics985theriver.com

Mali’s former interim president and PM released from house arrest

BAMAKO (Reuters) – Mali’s former interim president Bah Ndaw and prime minister Moctar Ouane have been released from house arrest by the authorities who ousted them in May, a committee monitoring the post-coup transition said on Friday. Their detention by military officers in May marked Mali’s second coup since the...
Public SafetyBirmingham Star

Russian Convicted Over Killing Of Chechen Asylum Seeker In Austria

A court in Austria has sentenced a Russian man to life in prison after he was convicted of murdering a 43-year-old Chechen in a Vienna suburb last year in a case that drew international attention amid claims the killing had been politically motivated. A spokesman for the regional court in...
Politicsspectrumnews1.com

51 evacuees from Afghanistan arrive in Uganda at US request

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — Uganda's government said that 51 people evacuated from Afghanistan arrived in the East African country Wednesday at the request of the United States. Authorities said in a statement that the group, transported to Uganda on a chartered flight, included men, women and children. No further details were immediately given on the evacuees' identities.
ProtestsPosted by
Daily Mail

Police arrest 50 protesters as four officers are injured after thousands of Covid conspiracy theorists flood Berlin in latest of a string of illegal demos

Protesters clashed with police in Berlin on Saturday as thousands of anti-vaxxers and Covid conspiracy theorists flooded the streets in the latest illegal demonstrations. Police had banned nine planned demonstrations for Saturday, including one from the Stuttgart-based Querdenker movement, the most visible anti-lockdown movement in Germany. Some demonstrators tried to...
Public SafetyUS News and World Report

Suspected Militants Kill 19 in Eastern Congo Village

BENI, Democratic Republic of Congo (Reuters) - Suspected Islamist militants killed at least 19 people in a raid on a village in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, local authorities said. The attackers looted houses and started fires in Kasanzi-Kithovo near Virunga National Park in North Kivu province overnight between Friday...
AccidentsPosted by
Reuters

Wildfire near French resort of Saint-Tropez kills two people

MARSEILLE, France, Aug 18 (Reuters) - A wildfire burning in the hills behind the French Riviera resort of Saint-Tropez since Monday has killed at least two people, local authorities said on Wednesday. Some 1,100 firefighters as well as water-bombing aircraft are fighting the blaze that has scorched more than 7,000...
EnvironmentNew York Post

Wildfire raging near French Riviera kills 2, injures 27

BORMES-LES-MIMOSAS, France — A wildfire near the French Riviera killed two people and was burning out of control Wednesday in the forests of the popular region, fueled by wind and drought. Over 1,100 firefighters were battling the flames and thousands of tourists and locals were evacuated to safer areas. The...
MilitaryUS News and World Report

Ugandan Military Arrests Man Suspected of Planning Suicide Bombing

KAMPALA (Reuters) - The Ugandan military said on Friday they had arrested a man who was planning a suicide bombing at the funeral of a top police official and had seized materials including a suicide vest and bombs during his arrest. The man was detained at a hotel in Pader...
Law EnforcementPosted by
The Independent

Police investigating footage of prison officer appearing to kiss inmate

Police are investigating leaked hidden camera footage of a female prison officer appearing to kiss an inmate in his cell at a Scottish jail.The minute-long video shows an HMP Addiewell prisoner being filmed from behind as the officer enters the cell. The prisoner pushes the door closed and pulls in the officer by the arm for the kiss.The prisoner releases the officer’s arm, and the pair appear to speak briefly before the officer leaves the cell. Prison chiefs called in police to investigate the footage, which was reportedly filmed in recent weeks.A Police Scotland spokesperson told The Independent: “We are aware of the incident and inquiries are at an early stage to establish the full circumstances.”A spokesperson for HMP Addiewell, which is run by private company Sodexo, confirmed the officer no longer worked at the West Lothian prison.“We are unable to comment any further,” they added.HMP Addiewell houses about 700 men, including both those who are convicted and those awaiting trial.In 2019, inspectors described staffing levels at the prison as “far from ideal”.

