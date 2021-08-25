Samsung Galaxy A21 Smartphone Catches Fire on a Plane
An Alaska Airlines flight was evacuated on Monday night after a Samsung Galaxy A21 smartphone caught fire while the plane was landing. The Seattle Times reports that an email from a Port of Seattle spokesperson said that the phone was “burned beyond recognition,” but the passenger who owned the device provided details on the model. “We could not confirm it by looking at the remains of the device,” said the spokesperson.www.mactrast.com
