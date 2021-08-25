Cancel
New Orleans, LA

SOIREE’ IN THE VIEUX CARRE

neworleanslocal.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe annual fundraising event for the Beauregard-Keyes Historic House & Gardens returns on Sunday, September 12, 2021 with the Soiree in the Vieux Carre. This fundraiser helps raise awareness and support for the preservation and maintenance of the Beauregard-Keyes Historic House & Gardens located in the French Quarter. This year’s celebration will take place from 5 until 8pm at the Beauregard-Keyes house located at 1113 Chartres Street. The event features a movable feast of fabulous food, cocktails and entertainment throughout the historic interior and exterior courtyards. Bon Bon Vivant and The Last Straws will perform outdoors at the Soiree in the Vieux Carre and a delicious Sunday supper will be provided by Palate New Orleans.

neworleanslocal.com

Comments / 0

 

New Orleans, LA
Louisiana Society
New Orleans, LA
New Orleans, LA
