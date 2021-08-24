Cooking show and gripping new drama: House of Chefs with Siba Mtongana

Fortune, Prince Edward Island, has long been a community of hard-working farmers, fisherfolk, and colourful artists nestled around Bay Fortune and the picturesque Fortune River near the eastern tip of the island. In the late 1800s the river was legendary for some of the very best sport fishing in North America. Word reached Broadway, which shut down in the summer before air conditioning was invented. Hordes of out-of-work artists thought a seaside retreat was worth a long journey, so a summer colony of sorts formed along the bay overlooking the Northumberland Strait towards the Atlantic Ocean beyond. In 1910, playwright Elmer Harris was a Broadway legend when he built his cottage on the island. He was careful to include a guest wing for his entourage who would stay for months at a time. A tall tower was built to support a large water tank to create water pressure for his modern plumbing. Over the years that tower became a local landmark.