Gravette man's Capitol breach case postponed another three months
The case of a Gravette man charged in the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot has been postponed for another three months to give federal prosecutors more time to pore through evidence. Richard "Bigo" Barnett, 61, faces seven charges in connection with the incursion, including one accusing him of being in the Capitol with a dangerous weapon -- a stun gun. Barnett was photographed with his feet on a desk in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office suite.www.nwaonline.com
