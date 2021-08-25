Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gravette, AR

Gravette man's Capitol breach case postponed another three months

nwaonline.com
 4 days ago

The case of a Gravette man charged in the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot has been postponed for another three months to give federal prosecutors more time to pore through evidence. Richard "Bigo" Barnett, 61, faces seven charges in connection with the incursion, including one accusing him of being in the Capitol with a dangerous weapon -- a stun gun. Barnett was photographed with his feet on a desk in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office suite.

www.nwaonline.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Government
State
Washington State
City
Fayetteville, AR
City
Gravette, AR
City
Yellville, AR
City
Washington, AR
Gravette, AR
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gravette Man#House#D C Mcbride#Electoral College#Arkansans#Democrat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Related
Presidential ElectionHuffingtonPost

GOP Rep. Jim Banks: Republicans Have A 'Duty' To Punish Members Investigating Jan. 6 Riot

Rep. Jim Banks (R-Ind.) is urging his party to punish every lawmaker investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol if Republicans take back the majority in 2022. “When we win back the majority next year, we have a duty as Republicans to hold every member of this committee accountable for this abuse of power, for stepping over the line, by preventing them from being in positions of authority,” Banks told Fox News host Tucker Carlson on Tuesday. “Take them off any committee, get them as far away from positions of power as you can because they’ve shown us that by threatening to do this that they abuse their power, wherever they are.”
ProtestsPosted by
Reuters

InfoWars host charged with breaching U.S. Capitol grounds in riot

WASHINGTON, Aug 20 (Reuters) - U.S. prosecutors have charged a Texas man who hosts a talk show tied to the conspiracy-theory website InfoWars with unlawfully breaching the U.S. Capitol grounds during the Jan. 6 riot by supporters of then-President Donald Trump. Owen Shroyer unlawfully entered a restricted area at the...
U.S. PoliticsNewsweek

Cowboys for Trump Founder Offered Plea Deal in Capitol Riot Case

Federal prosecutors have offered Cowboys for Trump founder Couy Griffin a plea agreement over charges that he illegally entered barricades during the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol on January 6. The confidential agreement was offered to Griffin during discussions at a Monday court hearing in Washington, D.C., according to...
Congress & Courtsaltoday.com

Mo Brooks seeks immunity in Capitol violence lawsuit

Alabama Congressman Mo Brooks is asking a federal judge to grant him immunity from a lawsuit accusing him of helping to incite violence at the U.S. Capitol, arguing he was performing his job duties when he spoke at a rally on Jan. 6. In a Wednesday court filing, Brooks argued...
Congress & Courtslawandcrime.com

U.S. Capitol Police Clears Officer Who Killed Ashli Babbitt on Jan. 6, Says Officer Has Faced ‘Numerous’ Threats for ‘Defending the Congress’

The officer who fatally shot Ashli Babbitt on Jan. 6 will not face discipline for “defending the Congress,” and the person’s identity will be kept private in light of “numerous credible and specific threats” against that individual, the U.S. Capitol Police announced on Monday. “This officer and the officer’s family...
POTUSPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

House riot panel turns focus to Trump

A House panel created to investigate the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol has turned its focus to former President Donald Trump, who Democrats and some Republicans blame for inciting the attack by claiming the 2020 election was rigged.
Protestsfox10phoenix.com

UPS worker ‘gloated’ about role in US Capitol riot, DOJ says

WASHINGTON - A New Jersey man faces charges for his alleged role in the U.S. Capitol riot on January 6 after reportedly gloating to his co-workers at UPS, according to charging documents from the U.S. Department of Justice. Donald Smith faces charges of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Daily Mail

'The Squad' pleads with Pelosi and Schumer to act to combat evictions after Supreme Court blocks Biden's moratorium, arguing new ruling will bring more COVID deaths

Several progressive lawmakers wrote to leaders Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer on Friday to plead with them to act with the 'highest levels of urgency' to combat evictions after the Supreme Court blocked President Joe Biden's moratorium. The lawmakers asked the leaders to work to revive the national eviction moratorium...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Associated Press

House passes bill bolstering landmark voting law

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Democrats have passed legislation that would strengthen a landmark civil rights-era voting law weakened by the Supreme Court over the past decade, a step party leaders tout as progress in their quest to fight back against voting restrictions advanced in Republican-led states. The bill, which is...
ProtestsPosted by
The Independent

FBI finds no evidence Capitol riot was coordinated

The FBI has reportedly found no evidence that far-right allies of Donald Trump conspired to overturn the presidential election during the January 6 assault on the US Capitol, according to law enforcement officers briefed on the investigation. Reuters reported the FBI doesn’t believe the thousands-strong mob that stormed the Capitol...

Comments / 0

Community Policy