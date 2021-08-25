Cancel
Sebastian County, AR

Inmates, deputies hospitalized after fentanyl exposure at Sebastian County jail

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFORT SMITH -- The Sebastian County Sheriff's Office is investigating an incident in which multiple inmates and deputies at the county jail were exposed to fentanyl. Capt. Philip Pevehouse with the Sheriff's Office said in a news release jail deputies found two female inmates unresponsive and not breathing in their cell about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. Both were revived after receiving Narcan and were taken by ambulance to an area hospital. Other inmates confirmed the women had taken fentanyl.

