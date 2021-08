Privacy is probably one of the biggest buzzwords in tech these days, and even the data-loving Google is getting in on the action. The Android 12 update boasts a handful of privacy-related additions you’d be wise to explore. (The software is currently at the tail end of its beta phase and expected to launch any week now.) Some of them are under the hood and automatic — such as the new Private Compute Core that’ll allow certain types of sensitive computing to happen in an isolated environment, entirely on your device. But others are more on the surface. And that means it’s up to you to take advantage of them — or at least understand what they’re doing.