The U.S. Census Bureau has released the results of the 2020 Census, and the news is not good for Illinois. The official figures confirm that Illinois lost population compared to the last census 10 years earlier. According to the U.S. Census, Illinois has a population of 12,812,508, down from 12,830,632 in 2010. The loss of population combined with gains in population in other states resulted in Illinois losing one seat in Congress for the next decade. Illinois also lost a Congressional seat after the 2010 Census.