New Arts program funded by the Icicle Fund at Cascade Elementary Schools

Thanks to a grant from Icicle Fund, Methow Arts will implement the Youth Arts Initiative program (YAI) this fall for students in grades K-5 in the Cascade School District, which serves Leavenworth, Plain, and the Peshastin-Dryden area. The initiative is a three-year pilot grant that has a goal of increasing the dosage of high quality arts education. The program focuses specifically on sequential art learning in the principles and elements of art for early grade levels, establishing a foundation in the arts for later years.