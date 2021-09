Dermatology Partners welcomes board certified dermatologist Dr. Adel Haque to its dermatology practice in Yardley, located at 2019 Floral Vale Blvd. Haque attended Georgia Tech on a full scholarship where he majored in biochemistry and chemistry and minored in chemical engineering, graduating with highest honors, the president’s award and a community service recognition. After graduation, he attended the Medical College of Georgia in Augusta where he served on the Honor Council, worked as an anesthesia technician and was recognized for being in the top 5% of his class in academics and board examination scores. He completed his internship transitional year at Gwinnett Medical Center in Atlanta and went on to complete his residency at the University of South Florida in Tampa.