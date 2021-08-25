Re: TNET: Justin Foster details COVID battle, return to the game he loves. I personally haven't ever known anyone with asthma, but I have read that it's like suffercating when having an asthma attack, and that has to be a very frieghting feeling for the ones that battle with asthma. I say frieghting bc I'm clostifobic,, and if I ever get myself in tight closed in spaces, and that is frieghting for me, and I'll freak out bc I will feel like I can't catch a breathe. So I think I can understand Justin's feelings with asthma, and battling "covid", a virus that kills by causing people with severe cases to suffercate. Asthma + Covid, it is understandable how, why Justin saw FB insinificate at a time in his life when just being able to catch his breathe was all that meant anything to him.