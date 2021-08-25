KDUZ Classic – August 25th, 1962
Today our KDUZ Classic hops in the way-back machine and lands on August 25th, 1962, the only week at number one on the Billboard Hot 100 Singles chart, while also beginning a three-week run atop the Billboard Soul Music charts. In the years following, today’s Classic has become the only song to hit the top-ten in three different versions, released in three separate decades. Today’s feature has hit the top of the charts in the sixties, with a rock cover version in the seventies and a dance version recorded by an Australian TV star in the nineties.kduz.com
