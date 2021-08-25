Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Theater & Dance

KDUZ Classic – August 25th, 1962

By Seth Coburn
kduz.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday our KDUZ Classic hops in the way-back machine and lands on August 25th, 1962, the only week at number one on the Billboard Hot 100 Singles chart, while also beginning a three-week run atop the Billboard Soul Music charts. In the years following, today’s Classic has become the only song to hit the top-ten in three different versions, released in three separate decades. Today’s feature has hit the top of the charts in the sixties, with a rock cover version in the seventies and a dance version recorded by an Australian TV star in the nineties.

kduz.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kylie Minogue
Person
Carole King
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soul Music#Classic Hits#Canada#Dance#Australian#Grand Funk Railroad#French
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Norway
Country
New Zealand
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
Related
MusicNewsweek

50 Best Rock Albums From the 21st Century

The origins of rock music can be traced back to Chuck Berry, who—as far as a single person can be said to—invented rock 'n'roll. The genre has evolved, branching off into subcategories like country rock, electronic rock, and industrial rock, to name a few. Though the genre has changed over the decades, many of the elements remain the same, and bands continue to thrill audiences with the fast and furious sounds of rock music.
MusicRolling Stone

Isley Brothers Deliver All the Classics During ‘Tiny Desk (Home) Concert’

The Isley Brothers rolled through their catalog of hits in the latest episode of NPR’s Tiny Desk (Home) Concert. Recorded at the soul outfit’s home studio in St. Louis, Missouri, the performance opened with a rendition of “Between the Sheets” (complete with Ronald Isley doing a nod to Notorious B.I.G.’s “Big Poppa,” which sampled the song), which seamlessly transitioned into “Footsteps in the Dark,” famously sampled by Ice Cube.
MusicRolling Stone

Metallica Drop Live Rendition of ‘Of Wolf and Man’ From 1993 Concert in Germany

Metallica have teased yet another track from their massive 30th anniversary Black Album reissue project, a live recording of “Of Wolf and Man.”. The track was taken from Metallica’s May 22nd, 1993 show in Mannheim, Germany, and it opens with James Hetfield delivering a delightful dedication: “This one goes out to all you fucking crazy animals out there — you’re all gonna let loose tonight!”
Musicthemusicuniverse.com

Mark Knopfler announces ‘The Studio Albums 1996-2007’ box set

To commemorate the 25th anniversary of Mark Knopfler’s debut solo release Golden Heart in 1996, a new boxed set, The Studio Albums 1996-2007, will be released on December 10th across 6 CDs and 11 LPs. The box will feature Mark Knopfler’s first five studio albums as a solo artist – Golden Heart (1996), Sailing To Philadelphia (2000), The Ragpicker’s Dream (2002), Shangri-La (2004), and Kill To Get Crimson (2007) – plus an exclusive bonus disc of studio B-sides from this period entitled Gravy Train: The B-Sides 1996-2007. The box will be released in vinyl (11 LPs) and CD (six discs) formats. This will be the first time Golden Heart, Sailing To Philadelphia and Gravy Train: The B-Sides 1996-2007 have been released on vinyl.
MusicNME

Watch Pond tear it up in a “bootleg” recording of their full set in Fremantle

Pond have shared a full-length recording of a live set they played in Fremantle, Western Australia last year. The 40-minute performance features tracks from throughout the band’s nine-album catalogue, including ‘Don’t Look At The Sun Or You’ll Go Blind’ from their 2009 debut ‘Psychedelic Mango’, and ‘America’s Cup’ from the forthcoming ‘9’.
MusicSandusky Register

Album reviews: Prince, Yola, Lump

(Columbia/Legacy *** 1/2) Since Prince's death, the release of music that he kept private while alive — locked away in the overstuffed vault under his Paisley Park studio — has been steady: The intimate "Piano & A Microphone 1983" and maximalist. "Sign O' the Times" box have been highlights. "Welcome...
Public HealthNorristown Times Herald

Rock Music Menu: Surging Covid wreaks havoc on concert tours

Just a few weeks ago, it seemed like live music was finally back on track more than a year after the COVID-19 outbreak caused hundreds of artists around the world to be pulled off the road. Now, it’s starting to look like the celebration of live music returning may have been a bit premature as artists are postponing and cancelling dates and entire tours across the board.
Musicseattlepi.com

The Rolling Stones Honor Drummer Charlie Watts With New Video Tribute

The two-minute video, shared on the band’s official Twitter and Instagram, is a slideshow of photos and videos of Watts playing in the band, appearing in music videos, addressing the press and more, edited to the beat of “If You Can’t Rock Me,” the opening track of the Rolling Stones’ 1974 album “It’s Only Rock ‘n Roll.”
MusicBillboard

Example Signs With BMG: Exclusive

Example, the multi-platinum British artist, songwriter and producer, has signed an exclusive global recording deal with BMG, Billboard can reveal. The first release through the arrangement is Example’s new tune “Every Single Time,” due out next Friday (Sept. 3). Featuring vocals from Lucy Lucy and production from What So Not,...
MusicNME

‘McCartney 3, 2, 1’ review: a gimmick-free deep dive into The Beatles’ oeuvre

Over the last year, Paul McCartney’s attention has been directed here, there and everywhere in what’s become a fascinating, legacy-defining chapter. During “rockdown”, as he charmingly calls it, he completed a new entry into the beloved ‘McCartney’ album series, resurrecting it after a 40 year absence, and used the opportunity to make new trendy pals like Phoebe Bridgers, Dominic Fike and Khruangbin on an ensuing remix album. Later this year, the long-awaited Peter Jackson-directed docuseries, The Beatles: Get Back, will arrive on Disney+, a reframing of the terse final album sessions in which McCartney will “show the truth about the Beatles recording together”.
Musicrock947.com

R.E.M. announces 25th anniversary ‘New Adventures in Hi-Fi’ reissue

R.E.M. has announced a reissue of the band’s 1996 album New Adventures in Hi-Fi in honor of its 25th anniversary. The expanded collection, which includes the original album remastered, accompanied by 13 B-sides and rarities, is due out October 29. One of the bonus tracks, an “Alternate Version” of the song “Leave,” is available now for digital download.
Musicloudersound.com

Def Leppard to stream High 'N' Dry anniversary broadcast

Def Leppard are to celebrate the 40th anniversary of their second album High 'N' Dry by streaming a retrospective video via the Def Leppard Vault, the online museum they launched in early 2021. The video will feature interviews with Joe Elliott, Rick Savage and Rick Allen about the recording of...
MusicBillboard

'Talkin’ Jive' (And Fatherhood) With Drummer Matt Sorum

Drummer Matt Sorum and his wife, fashion designer Ace Harper, became first-time parents when their daughter, Lou Ellington Sorum, was born on June 11, and he seems thrilled with his new role of doting dad: “We’re nesting with her,” he says, calling from his family’s summer home in Santa Barbara, Calif. “She’s growing like a weed and becoming a cool little human.”
MusicBillboard

The Killers Snag Seventh U.K. No. 1 With 'Pressure Machine'

The Killers extend their remarkable chart streak in the United Kingdom as Pressure Machine (EMI) debuts at No. 1. Pressure Machine blasts to the summit of the Official U.K. Albums Chart, for the Las Vegas alternative rock outfit’s seventh leader. The new LP snags 25,000 chart sales this week, according...
Musicthemusicuniverse.com

The Killers secure seventh No 1 UK album

Pressure Machine extends UK chart record for most consecutive No 1 studio albums by international group. The Killers earn critical acclaim and explode onto charts worldwide with their studio album, Pressure Machine, landing their seventh consecutive No. 1 album on the UK album chart and the band’s seventh consecutive Top 10 album in the US. In addition, it has become Brandon Flowers’ ninth No. 1 in the UK overall including his two solo albums.
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

METALLICA Shares Video Of 1993 Performance Of 'Wherever I May Roam' In São Paulo, Brazil

METALLICA has shared "Wherever I May Roam (São Paulo, Brazil - May 2, 1993)", taken from the "Wherever We May Roam" DVD included in the remastered deluxe box set of its self-titled fifth album — also known as "The Black Album" — due on September 10 via the band's own Blackened Recordings. The track was recorded live at Estádio Palestra Itália in São Paulo, Brazil on May 2, 1993. Check it out below.
CelebritiesBillboard

Lorde Challenges Olivia Rodrigo For U.K. No. 1 Album

Lorde has never had a No. 1 album in the U.K. The New Zealand singer and songwriter could change that with Solar Power (EMI), which is running a tight second in the chart race. According to the Official Charts Company, Lorde's third album enters the midweek chart at No. 2,...
Rock MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

METALLICA: 'Breaking The Band' Episode To Premiere On REELZ This Weekend

"Metallica: Breaking The Band" will premiere on Sunday, August 29 at 8 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT on Reelz. METALLICA is the one of the highest-selling heavy metal bands in history with five consecutive chart-topping albums along with 1,600 shows and nearly $1.5 billion in gross sales. Their 1991 16-times-certified-platinum album "Metallica", better known as "The Black Album", changed the course of heavy metal and plunged the young quartet to megastardom. But their massive musical success came with destructive excess and intra-band rivalries led to mayhem, with extreme personalities battling for the spotlight. As the young band ascended to its lofty status, tragedy struck when bassist Cliff Burton died after the band's motorhome crashed. The death would reverberate through METALLICA for years and it would take hundreds of thousands of dollars in therapy to get the band back on track. Sharing their first-hand experiences working with the band are their former manager Jon Zazula and studio producer Flemming Rasmussen.

Comments / 0

Community Policy