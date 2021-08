If you live in the South or the Midwest, you know that there's one place you can always count on for a delicious light lunch: Chicken Salad Chick. It's a fast casual place where you can grab a relatively healthy lunch instead of something that's deep-fried and going to leave you feeling sluggish for the rest of the day. And while there are lots of different items on the menu, as you can probably guess, the selection of chicken salads steals the show. We're going to be honest: We love pretty much all of the different flavors available. However, some are better than others in our book.