The United States Men’s National Team is less than two weeks away from the start of World Cup qualifying, and the long road to the 2022 World Cup will finally begin. The USMNT has had a terrific summer, winning the Concacaf Nations League as well as the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup, capping both titles with victories in the final over Mexico. However, now that is in the rearview mirror as they look forward to the arduous task of taking on the Octagonal round of World Cup qualifying.