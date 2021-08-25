Not Just Hoagies Anymore! Wawa Sneakers Are Here & You Can Win ‘Em

Not exactly the lane you've been in for the last however many years or so, Wawa, but we're here for it. If you haven't checked out Wawa's social media in a while, you might've missed Wawa's latest release. No, we're not talking about the return of pumpkin spice. Actually, this one, you'll wear on your feet. Now, we know that clothing and accessories aren't the first purchases you dream about making at Wawa when you wake up in the morning, however they've already got merchandise like t-shirts and hoodies floating around.