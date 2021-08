Business intelligence software is very powerful, and self-service BI brings that power to business users and others who may lack BI expertise. But the very existence of BI software is based on a problematic premise: that it's OK to make users leave the applications they use during the course of their day in order to analyze data and derive insights. In fact, the best way to help business users form data-driven habits and behaviors is to meet them where they are, and embed analytics capabilities in the software they use to create their work product, document their activity and collaborate with their colleagues.