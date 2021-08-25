Cancel
U.S. Politics

Mexico to brief media about U.S. court decision on ‘Remain in Mexico’

By Syndicated Content
94.3 Jack FM
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexican President Andres Manual Lopez Obrador said on Wednesday that the foreign ministry would hold a news conference later in the day about the U.S. Supreme Court decision reinstating the “Remain in Mexico” immigration policy. The Supreme Court on Tuesday denied President Joe Biden’s bid to...

Joe Biden
Donald Trump
Americas
U.S. Politics
Mexico City
