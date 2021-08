General Motors Co. is now requiring its salaried U.S. employees to disclose their COVID-19 vaccination status they said on Thursday, according to The Detroit News. The top-ranking U.S. automaker confirmed in the article that the company informed its roughly 40,000 employees on August 12 that they would have to report their vaccination status to the company via a “confidential online reporting tool” by this past Tuesday, according to the article. Employees who received the vaccine were then asked to turn in a photo of their vaccination card for “proof” according to the article.