BBC Proms: Chineke! / Kanneh-Mason / Bovell @ Royal Albert Hall, London

This means, among other things, that you have to be discreet in voicing opinions about new pieces, and to avoid staring too pointedly. This week I will find the boot on the other foot as I make an appearance at the Proms as a composer, my new piece Birdchant featuring in the BBC Singers’ concert on 19 August. It is, needless to say, a lifetime ambition achieved, for two reasons. Not only is the Proms recognised by musicians as the greatest classical music festival in the world, the “brand” is also uniquely recognisable to non-musicians, so “normal” people I know also appreciate the significance of the commission.