When 3 of My Executives Went on Maternity Leave at the Same Time, I Worried My Business Would Fail. That's Not What Happened.
This story appears in the September 2021 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe ». I have 45 employees. Ten of them are part-time. A handful are super-powerful vice presidents whom I rely heavily upon. And three of those very people — my COO, my VP of marketing, and my VP of community and events — were about to go on maternity leave at the same time during the craziest business year of my life.www.entrepreneur.com
Comments / 0