A man is in critical condition after a police officer who saw him wielding a metal pipe shot him in Midtown early Sunday morning, authorities said. The incident began with a report of a man armed with a metal pipe near the intersection of Peachtree Place and Juniper Street, Deputy police Chief Charles Hampton told reporters at the scene. A witness flagged down an officer about 5:45 a.m. and said the man had been hitting cars and had struck another person with the pipe, he said.