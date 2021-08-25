Cancel
GBP/USD slips below 1.3700 mark, fresh session lows post-US data

By Haresh Menghani
FXStreet.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA goodish pickup in the USD demand prompted fresh selling around GBP/USD on Wednesday. An uptick in the US bond yields, slightly better US Durable Goods Orders benefitted the USD. The risk-on impulse might cap gains for the safe-haven buck and help limit losses for the pair. The GBP/USD pair...

