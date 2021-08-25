Miami Heat: 3 Conditions To Securing NBA Playoff Home-Court Advantage
Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) directs a play against the Los Angeles Lakers during the second half (Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports) The Miami Heat don’t necessarily have a tough schedule before them this seaosn, but they don’t neccessarily have an easy schedule before them either. With quite a few easy stretches but a month or two, entirely, that seems to be all winnable, they sure had quite the fortune with the NBA schedule-makers.www.chatsports.com
Comments / 0