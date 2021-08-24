Cancel
Relationship Advice

How can I have my name removed from a Summons I was named in along with my former employer from a company they owe money to?

By Asked in Highland Mills, NY
avvo.com
 7 days ago

I worked as an officer manager/bookeeper for an LLC in NYS. I left there about 3 years ago and was just served a summons naming the LLC and myself as defendants. The plaintiff is someone the LLC owes money to. Do I need to hire an attorney to have my name removed or can I file something myself? I was served these papers in my new state of Florida where I moved to when I left that employer. My former employer says that I should not have been named on the summons. They said that I can have the attorney who is representing them, represent me separately or I can hire my own attorney and they will pay, although I do not trust them in either option. They never pay their bills, which was a main reason I left. Why would I believe they would pay my lawyer fees? Thank you.

avvo.com

