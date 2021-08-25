Vikings put on notice in Drew Magary's season preview + a GOAT night for Sylvia Fowles

Holland (Mich.) Hospital has cut ties with Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins over his stance on the COVID-19 vaccine, ESPN reported Aug. 6. Holland Hospital, which used the Michigan State alumnus as a spokesperson, said it will end the relationship because of comments he recently made about the COVID-19 vaccine. Mr. Cousins, who reportedly is not vaccinated against COVID-19, returned from quarantine after being in contact with a teammate who was exposed to COVID-19 and said whether he will get vaccinated is "a very private health matter" and that he is "going to keep it as such," ESPN reported.