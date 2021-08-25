Vikings put on notice in Drew Magary's season preview + a GOAT night for Sylvia Fowles
Intro: Lynx center Sylvia Fowles had one of the greatest games in WNBA history on Tuesday, scoring 29 points to go with 20 rebounds, four steals and three blocks — without committing a foul or a turnover along the way. Her dominant performance helped Minnesota to a 76-70 win over Seattle and provided a platform for Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve to point out that Fowles is still one of the WNBA's best players — and that she's underappreciated even after a storied career.m.startribune.com
