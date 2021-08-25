Cancel
NBA

Vikings put on notice in Drew Magary's season preview + a GOAT night for Sylvia Fowles

Minneapolis Star Tribune
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIntro: Lynx center Sylvia Fowles had one of the greatest games in WNBA history on Tuesday, scoring 29 points to go with 20 rebounds, four steals and three blocks — without committing a foul or a turnover along the way. Her dominant performance helped Minnesota to a 76-70 win over Seattle and provided a platform for Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve to point out that Fowles is still one of the WNBA's best players — and that she's underappreciated even after a storied career.

NBAPioneer Press

Sylvia Fowles comes up big as Lynx win in return from break

Sylvia Fowles’ offense carried the Minnesota Lynx early Sunday. Some late rebounds with a bum finger secured the win. Fowles scored 20 points and grabbed 11 rebounds and the Lynx used a late surge to beat New York 88-78 Sunday night in the team’s first game since July 11 because of the Olympic break.
NBACanis Hoopus

Lynx 76, Storm 70: Give Sylvia Fowles Her Damn Respect

Sylvia Fowles is the greatest center in the history of women’s basketball. Four Olympic gold medals and 10 gold medals overall with Team USA. One of five basketball players on the planet with four Olympic gold medals. 86-4 record (95.5 winning percentage) with Team USA. 2015 WNBA Champion. 2015 Finals...
NBAPioneer Press

Sylvia Fowles is double-double trouble for Storm as Lynx win

When it comes to national conversation about the best players in the WNBA, it is not often that Sylvia Fowles is mentioned. “I know that nobody quite do the things that I do,” she said. “So, when you have that mind-set, you really can’t think about whatever else people are talking about or what they’re not talking about.”
NBAMinneapolis Star Tribune

Sylvia Fowles has 29 points, 20 rebounds as Lynx weather Storm

Lynx fans, file this one away. Put it with all the other memories Sylvia Fowles has given you since coming here in 2015. Tuesday night at Target Center, against the defending champion Seattle Storm — a team that hadn't beaten since May of 2019 — Fowles scored 29 points, grabbed 20 rebounds, had three steals and four blocks in a 76-70 victory.
BasketballMinneapolis Star Tribune

Sylvia Fowles joins WNBA's 25-20 club

Sylvia Fowles on Tuesday became the fourth player in WNBA history to have at least 25 points and 20 rebounds in a game, and only the second to do it in a victory. June 25, 2002, W 87-86 at Sacramento: 29 points, 21 rebounds. TINA CHARLES, Connecticut. July 7, 2010,...
NBAMinneapolis Star Tribune

Sylvia Fowles: The only sure-fire Hall of Famer in Minnesota sports?

Sylvia Fowles, nearly 36 years old, is still doing things that she's never done — and, as it turns out, nobody has ever done in the WNBA. Her 29-point, 20-rebound, four-steal, three-assist effort in Tuesday's 76-70 Lynx victory over Seattle was the first 20-20-3-3 game in league history. It provided...
BasketballGrand Forks Herald

At 35, Lynx center Sylvia Fowles playing her way into WNBA MVP discussion

After another dominant performance from her star center in the Lynx’s victory over Seattle on Tuesday, Minnesota coach and general manager Cheryl Reeve said it would be a “travesty” if Sylvia Fowles didn’t win her fourth WNBA Defensive Player of the Year award. You would expect nothing less than for...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Do the Vikings have the next Tony Romo in their locker room?

Could Jake Browning actually end up being the quarterback of the future for the Minnesota Vikings?. Last Saturday night’s practice at the TCO Performance center wasn’t supposed to be a showcase for Minnesota Vikings quarterback Jake Browning. But thanks to the NFL’s current COVID-19 protocol forcing the Vikings to keep three of their signal-callers away from the facilities, Browning was the only arm available for the team to utilize.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Vikings: Kellen Mond does not take Mike Zimmer’s criticism well

Kellen Mond made his NFL debut on Saturday, and he did not take head coach Mike Zimmer’s criticism too well. The root of the COVID-19 problem the Minnesota Vikings had in their quarterback room came when rookie Kellen Mond tested positive, and Kirk Cousins’ expectedly tone-deaf didn’t help. Since he only returned to practice last Tuesday, head coach Mike Zimmer deemed it unrealistic for Mond to play in Saturday’s preseason opener against the Denver Broncos.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Mike Zimmer torched Kirk Cousins in his press conference

Mike Zimmer criticizes Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings passing offense at the podium. To say things have been better between Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer and the team’s starting quarterback Kirk Cousins would be a massive understatement. Zimmer has expressed his frustrations about some players on his team...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

6 veteran QBs who could be the Vikings backup for the 2021 season

Before the 2021 season begins, the Minnesota Vikings could be looking to add a veteran quarterback to be their No. 2 behind Kirk Cousins. With less than a month until their first game of the 2021 season, the amount of uncertainty surrounding the No. 2 quarterback position for the Minnesota Vikings is pretty unsettling.
NFLbeckershospitalreview.com

Hospital cuts ties with Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins over vaccine stance

Holland (Mich.) Hospital has cut ties with Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins over his stance on the COVID-19 vaccine, ESPN reported Aug. 6. Holland Hospital, which used the Michigan State alumnus as a spokesperson, said it will end the relationship because of comments he recently made about the COVID-19 vaccine. Mr. Cousins, who reportedly is not vaccinated against COVID-19, returned from quarantine after being in contact with a teammate who was exposed to COVID-19 and said whether he will get vaccinated is "a very private health matter" and that he is "going to keep it as such," ESPN reported.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Kirk Cousins’ newest Vikings teammate isn’t a fan of him

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins has been cast in a not-so-great light this offseason amid his thoughts on remaining unvaccinated. While he’s certainly in his right to do so, it has not pleased head coach Mike Zimmer. It appears the Vikings are on the verge of signing Everson Griffen, who...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Kirk Cousins could be forced to get vaccinated or not play in 2021

The NFL is reportedly trying to mandate the COVID-19 vaccine for players, which could have a large impact on the Minnesota Vikings this season. It’s widely known that Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins has not received the COVID-19 vaccine. However, he is one of multiple Vikings players that have still not received a full dose of the COVID-19 vaccination as the team gets ready for their first regular-season game that is less than a month away.
NFLYardbarker

Everson Griffen's Contract Details, Potential to Get Jersey No. 97 From Michael Pierce

The Vikings made another addition to their reloaded defense this week, bringing back longtime pass-rushing stalwart Everson Griffen. After a year away, Griffen is back in the state where he spent the first decade of his career. The 33-year-old will, at least for now, be a situational pass rusher for Mike Zimmer and the Vikings, coming into games in passing situations and doing whatever he can to get after the quarterback. That might be from the edge or it might be from the interior.
NFLthevikingage.com

Former Vikings first-round pick is a ‘star’ at Jaguars training camp

Former Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Laquon Treadwell has apparently been looking impressive this summer for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Earlier this year, former Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Laquon Treadwell was able to earn a contract from the Jacksonville Jaguars. The former Vikings first-round draft pick has struggled since entering the NFL...

