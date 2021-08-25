Jillian Weighs In: Plus-size fashion is lacking in choice and diversity
When traipsing around any ordinary mall, plus size people are left with five or less stores to find clothes and they usually consist of Lane Bryant, Torrid and the plus size section of Forever 21. Meanwhile, there are countless stores for sizes XXS–L. And, although there are many stores that offer extended sizes online, plus size options and stores need to be included in malls and shopping centers for people to try on and buy clothes in an actual store.www.thepostathens.com
