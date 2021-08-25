Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Apparel

Jillian Weighs In: Plus-size fashion is lacking in choice and diversity

By Jillian Craig FACEBOOK TWITTER
thepostathens.com
 6 days ago

When traipsing around any ordinary mall, plus size people are left with five or less stores to find clothes and they usually consist of Lane Bryant, Torrid and the plus size section of Forever 21. Meanwhile, there are countless stores for sizes XXS–L. And, although there are many stores that offer extended sizes online, plus size options and stores need to be included in malls and shopping centers for people to try on and buy clothes in an actual store.

www.thepostathens.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fashionable#Jeans#Xxs#Cold#Ohio University#The Post
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
Related
ApparelPosted by
Indy100

The 10 best online plus size clothing stores

Shopping for clothes online can be a crapshoot. Without the ability to try something on, it’s hard to know how it will fit and make you feel about yourself, and plus size shoppers have limited options, making for a more difficult time. Despite the average American woman falling somewhere between and 14 and 16 in standard American sizing, companies often don’t accommodate for those buyers and thus narrow the market for where to look when seeking out hip, stylish looks in a size 12 and up. We asked several plus size influencers, writers, and real shoppers to sound off about...
ApparelTODAY.com

Old Navy eliminates separate section for women's plus-size clothing

The plus-size section for women's clothing at Old Navy is no more. Beginning Friday, the retailer is changing its approach to sizing, but that doesn’t mean fans of the brand’s extended range need to go shopping for another clothing store. It just means that all customers can now find their sizes integrated into the same sections — and at the same prices.
Apparelthepostathens.com

New York City NOGAMA Fine Jewelry prevails despite COVID-19 pandemic

The amount of recognition and reverence that comes with being a business owner, especially during the pandemic, is immense. But what about the amount that is received when one is not only a business owner, but also a midwife, an avid New Yorker and most importantly, a mother? The answer is infinite.
Detroit, MIPosted by
Wayne Dover

Three plus-sized fashion stores in Detroit

DETROIT, MI - Having a plump body doesn't mean you have to wear a T-shirt and jeans every time. Dressed well and wear your favorite apparel. Because everyone has the right to be fashionable. Here are three plus-sized stores in Detroit to help you find a matches outfit for you.
ApparelRefinery29

A Guide To The Best Plus-Size Jackets For Fall

While we were all figuring out what to wear for our first post-vax hot girl summer, cozy girl fall snuck up on us. Last winter, many of us were holed up in what felt like one endless Netflix marathon. We stayed at home a lot, so there was no real need to refresh our fall wardrobes. However, as things begin to slowly open up again, the need to expand and update our fall wardrobes is ever so present. But for plus-size shoppers, the simple task of a seasonal refresh can still feel daunting. The search for the perfect fall jacket can turn into a never-ending scavenger hunt with limited options across the board. To save you the frustration and heartbreak, we've scoured our favorite plus-size-friendly brands for the best-of-the-best fall coats.
Retailchainstoreage.com

Plus-size fashion retailer in name change; to open freestanding stores

Altar’d State is upping its game in women’s mid-size and plus-size fashions. The young women’s apparel retailer has changed the name of its A'Beautiful Soul brand, which offers sizes 10 to 24, to Arula. The new name means "shining as the sun, brilliant and filled with grace." The ethos of Arula is "Inspired by Beauty,” the company said.
ApparelPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Old Navy Is Redefining What Plus Size Shopping Looks Like

Alison Partridge Stickney, Head of Women’s and Maternity Merchandising at Old Navy, is beaming as she explains how the last three years have culminated in BODEQUALITY. The initiative promises that, come August 20, every garment in the Old Navy women’s section will be available online and in store in sizes 0-28 (with size 30 being available exclusively online) in the same styles, for the same price, completely integrated into the existing women’s section. “It’s simple, right? If more than half of women in America are plus size, we now have clothes for all of them,” Stickney says. That’s right —Old Navy will no longer have a plus size section, because the entire store will be integrated to make for seamless shopping, regardless of size. The feat will make Old Navy the first business of this scale to guarantee true size-inclusivity across it’s 1200 stores (and yes, that includes international stores as well).
ApparelParents Magazine

Old Navy Launches BODEQUALITY Making the Plus-Size Section A Thing of the Past

Old Navy is revolutionizing the shopping experience. The clothing outlet launched BODEQUALITY today, announcing that, "Old Navy is redefining size inclusion by offering every style in every size (0-30 and XS-4X) – at price parity," as a press release stated. From now on, when you shop in store, all women's styles in sizes 0-28, will be on the rack together, no special sections and no price increases. We're all in it together, ladies.
EconomyJackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper

Old Navy integrates its plus-size women's business

NEW YORK (AP) — Gap Inc.’s low-price division Old Navy is overhauling its approach to how it designs and markets to plus-size women, a demographic that many analysts say has been underserved. Starting Friday, Old Navy will be offering every one of its women’s styles in all sizes with no...
EducationThe Chronicle of Higher Education

What Are Academics Wearing? Readers Share Their Campus Fashion Choices

Inspired by the sartorial choices in the new Netflix series The Chair, we asked Chronicle readers, among other things, what you wear to campus, if the pandemic changed your fashion choices, and of course, your stance on elbow patches. You gave us a closet full of answers. Is the stereotypical...
Apparelreviewed.com

Is Shein Curve made to fit plus-size bodies?

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. When it comes to fast-fashion brands, Shein is one of the most popular, best known for its on-trend clothes at insanely cheap prices. As someone who has a deep love for inexpensive clothing, my interest was piqued when I first discovered the retailer—and even more so when I saw it offers plus-size section called Shein Curve and Plus.
ApparelRefinery29

Lulus Carries Plus-Size Dresses & These 8 Are The Best

Over the past few months, we've been noticing you noticing Lulus. While you were working up a shopping appetite for the California-based retailer's stacked selection of affordable hidden gem dresses, we were digging into its surprising extended-size offerings. After poking around the site, we found a handful of dresses ranging from XXS-3X in varying cuts and styles with extensive reviewer feedback.
Skin CareRefinery29

The Affordable Perfumes Beauty Editors Are Obsessed With Right Now

The most expensive beauty product in your bathroom cabinet right now is probably your signature perfume. Fragrance is (and always has been) notoriously luxe, with big name fashion brands and celebrities serving up spendy scents to die for. But what if we told you that you don't always have to spend a small fortune to smell incredible?
ApparelHarper's Bazaar

An Introduction to Your Fall Wardrobe, Plus-Size Edition

We’re not sure how, but it’s almost fall. So naturally, we’ve started practicing our layering skills and searching for the items that will make up our wardrobes for the upcoming season. From ultimate knitwear to our new favorite day dresses, here are the fall pieces you should know about on the women who inspire us daily. Shop the pieces you need—all in inclusive sizing, of course.
Apparel12tomatoes.com

Old Navy To Remove ‘Plus Sized’ Section And Sell All Sizes Together

Shopping for clothes as a woman is hard enough. Sizes vary from store to store. But when you’re someone who wears plus-sized clothes, shopping can be a complete nightmare. Not only do you have to compete with the varying sizes, but there is the added embarrassment of getting shuffled away to a far corner of the store. Many times, stores will keep their plus-sized clothes separate from their other items. It can feel like you’re being excluded, and that is never a nice feeling.
Apparelsnntv.com

HOW TO CREATE A CAPSULE WARDROBE, SEASON BY SEASON

Originally Posted On: https://dressbarn.com/blogs/blog-1/guide-to-capsule-wardrobes. Does getting dressed in the morning seem like a harder decision than you think it should be? Is your closet full of clothes, yet you always feel as though you have nothing to wear? You’re in good company!. Many people buy clothes without any thought as...
ApparelByrdie

Rebuild Your Wardrobe with These 15 Timeless Neutrals

Real talk: rebuilding your wardrobe from scratch is never easy. Whether you’re reinventing your style or just trying to incorporate some easy-to-wear basics, the best place to start is with timeless neutrals. And while it can be tempting to shop for unique, fun pieces like a white button-down with a ruffled collar, or subtly distressed jeans, if you’re looking specifically for items that will age well no matter the trend cycle, it’s best to stick to the basics.

Comments / 0

Community Policy