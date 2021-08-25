Cancel
Can I set up one LLC then set up two separate small businesses under that LLC?

There are a significant number of things you can do under an LLC, but the better question is, what should you really do, that makes legal and financial sense. If you did not have an attorney (not a CPA or some online so-called legal service like Legal Zoom) you are making a potentially grave mistake. An LLC must be properly drafted and must be at least a 3 member LLC. Otherwise, it will be easy to pierce the corporate veil, and thus, you are not protected from personal liabilty. The best way to handle your situation is to have each business in a seperate LLC, so that if something happens to one business, it will not affect the other business. Despite what you may have heard, you really should have a "C" corp (commonly known as INC in the name) and each LLC should be owned by the "C" corp. This puts the 2 layers of corporate protection between you and any personal liabilty. In addition, so that you do not lose what you created, you need to have your intellectual property properly protected or you can lose it. During this pandemic, you have a choice of either seeing your attorney in person or by way of a secure state of the art Zoom Video Conference. So you don’t have to be restricted by geography anymore in terms of choosing an attorney. You can “Meet” your attorney online for an initial strategy session from the comfort of your own home. Through mail, e-mail and electronic filing almost everything can be done without leaving your home, for most types of cases. Pick the best attorney you can find and remember one rule: a good attorney is generally never cheap, and a cheap attorney is generally never good so don't choose based on price.

