Where the hell are the Democrats?
Where the hell are the Democrats? They’ve just had one of the most successful rollouts of any presidency in modern history and instead of celebrating, they’re silent. They are acting like they’re in damage control when they should be pressing their advantage. They’re letting Republicans drive much of the narrative and are running scared from a media looking for bad news to drive their ratings when Democrats have got a great story tell right now.www.politicsnc.com
Comments / 2