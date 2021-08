Global Data Historian Market accounted for US$ 1.0 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 1.70 billion by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 5.5%. A Data Historian is a sort of time-series database designed to collect and preserve process data from a SCADA or automation system in an efficient manner. The recorded data can subsequently be utilized to build reports, illustrate process data trends on charts, and do data analysis. For each measured object, data points are set with a tag name and other properties. The data records for these points are logged by historians with a timestamp, a value, and a data quality indicator. The records are kept in a sequence of secure binary files that can be retrieved quickly.