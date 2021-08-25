Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Ag News: NCBA Convention and Milk Prices and Futures Decline

By AgInfo.net
Posted by 
News Talk KIT
News Talk KIT
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

**More than 6,000 cattle producers, industry partners and stakeholders gathered last week in Nashville for the National Cattlemen's Beef Association annual convention, all in an effort to make sure beef stays at the center of the plate. According to www.agweb.com, demand has been the centerpiece for the industry, with significant...

newstalkkit.com

Comments / 0

News Talk KIT

News Talk KIT

Yakima, WA
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
500K+
Views
ABOUT

1280 AM 99.3 FM KIT has the best news coverage for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drought#Cattle#Ag News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Milk
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Related
AgriculturePosted by
News Talk KIT

Ag News: Drought Hits Wheat Hard and Tariffs Hit California Trade

**Widespread drought has dampened expectations for wheat production and exports in the 2021/22 marketing year. According to www.agrimarketing.com, in the Pacific Northwest, where most of U.S. white wheat is grown, a 29% year-to-year decline is expected, its lowest since the 1974/75 marketing year, with exports down 41%. Hard red spring...
AgriculturePosted by
News Talk KIT

Ag News: Organic Demand Up and SNAP Benefits Increase

**As cooking at home spiked during the pandemic, that created a boon for organic farmers and producers. According to the Organic Trade Association, the U.S. market for organic products jumped by more than 12% to nearly $62 billion in 2020. California accounts for 20% of America’s organic farm acreage and...
California StatePosted by
News Talk KIT

California Almond Crop Drops and Bayer’s SCOTUS Roundup Appeal

**The USDA’s National Ag Statistic Service reports the 2021 California almond crop will come in at 2.8 billion meat pounds, 10% below last year’s record of 3.1 billion. According www.growingproduce.com, the drop comes during a very difficult water year across California and as the almond industry navigates a complex market, with record shipments but returns to growers down from recent years.
Agriculturesoutheastagnet.com

Milk Prices Below Expectations, Could Go Lower Next Year

Earlier this month, it was announced that the June margin under the Dairy Margin Coverage (DMC) program dropped 65 cents from May’s margin to $6.24/cwt, which will generate a June payment of $3.26/cwt for $9.50/cwt coverage. So dairy operators are getting the benefits of the DMC program this year, and...
Agriculturedrgnews.com

Comment period closed on NCBA Product of USA Petition

The comment period just closed on a petition to change “Product of USA” labeling to “Processed in the USA” by the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association. Comments closed Tuesday (Aug. 17, 2021) on the petition announced in June and submitted to USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service. NCBA calls “Product of...
Energy IndustryHouston Chronicle

U.S. oil stockpiles decline as prices rise

U.S. crude inventories decreased by 3.2 million barrels last week as oil prices increased to trade around $66.75 at midmorning Wednesday. The nation’s commercial crude inventories decreased to 435.5 million barrels during the week ended Aug. 13 from 438.8 million barrels the previous week, the Energy Department said Wednesday. The country has about 6 percent less crude on hand than the five-year average for this time of year, the Energy Department said.
Trafficfreightwaves.com

Decline in DOE/EIA diesel price is largest in 4 months

The Department of Energy/Energy Information Administration average weekly retail price declined 0.8 cents a gallon Monday, the biggest drop since April. The downward move comes as commodity diesel prices moved up and down last week and into Monday, declining sharply a week ago and rising over the next three days before falling again to largely end up back where they were a week ago.
Public Healthmining.com

Copper price extends decline on fears over fourth covid-19 wave

The copper price extended its decline on Tuesday, after dropping the most in nearly two weeks in the previous session, on investors’ concerns about subdued global macroeconomic outlook due to a fresh surge in coronavirus cases in Europe and North America. Copper for delivery in September fell 2.2% from Monday’s...
Camarillo, CAalbuquerquenews.net

U.S. gasoline at $3.25 per gallon; analysts await decline in price

CAMARILLO, California: Regular grade gasoline increased by 3 cents over the past three weeks, to $3.25 per gallon, while Americans pay $1 per gallon more than the pump price was one year ago. On Sunday, industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said that gas prices could stop rising...
AgricultureThe Guardian

Meat wars: why Biden wants to break up the powerful US beef industry

Oth the planet and US politics have heated up in tandem over recent decades, but few sectors have stewed in controversy quite like America’s beef industry. Four super-powered meatpackers control more than 80% of the US beef market, an extraordinary concentration of market power that the Biden administration is not happy about.
Industryplasticstoday.com

Weekly Resin Report: Sizable Price Decline May Be on Horizon

Spot prices for all polyethylene (PE) and polypropylene (PP) grades eased another cent the first week of August, though they remain at historically high levels, reports the PlasticsExchange in its Market Update. Processor demand was tepid while offerings of various — but not all — grades have increased and are...
Real Estatefederalreserve.gov

Have pandemic-induced declines in home listings fueled house price growth?

Neil Bhutta, Adithya Raajkumar, and Eileen van Straelen. New homes listed for sale fell sharply at the beginning of the pandemic. Anecdotal evidence suggests that fear of COVID made homeowners reluctant to list their homes, driving down new listings. Figure 1 shows that from March to April 2020, as COVID lockdowns went into effect, new listings declined by more than one-third relative to previous years and did not return to normal levels until July 2020. Declines in the supply of homes available for sale could spark a rise in home prices if the reduction in listings comes from sellers who are not also simultaneous buyers (Anenberg and Kung (2014)). For example, if many of the non-selling homeowners were elderly and postponing a retirement home transition due to the pandemic, then the supply reduction may not be offset by a decline in demand. Consistent with this possibility, shortly following the early 2020 listings declines, the second half of 2020 saw rapid house price acceleration, as shown in Figure 1.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
News Talk KIT

Ag News: Infrastructure Bill to Aid Water Woes

**Water projects in the West stand to benefit from the Senate’s recent passage of a bipartisan infrastructure bill. The bill, still to be passed in the House, would provide more than $8 billion for new water storage facilities, upgrades to aging dams and canals and other infrastructure. Western states face...
Energy Industryatlantanews.net

Global Geothermal Power Market to Garner $6.8 Billion by 2026, States the Report by Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research published a research report on the geothermal power market. The findings of the report states that the global market for geothermal power generated $4.6 billion in 2018, and is expected to garner $6.8 billion by 2026, witnessing a CAGR of 5.0% from 2019 to 2026. The report offers valuable information on changing market dynamics, major segments, top investment pockets, and competitive scenario for market players, investors, shareholders, and new entrants.
TrafficBeaver County Times

Local gas prices may decline as summer ends

With gas prices remaining high throughout the summer, some hope may be on the horizon for motorist in western Pennsylvania. Demand for fuel is lower this year than in 2019, according to the Energy Information Administration. This, combined with annual trends in seasonal pricing, may mean a decrease in prices at the pump is on the way.
TrafficMarie Evening News

Gas prices decline as COVID cases rise

Gasoline prices in Michigan fell 6 cents per gallon in the past week and were averaging $3.11 per gallon Monday, Aug. 23, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of nearly 5,000 gas stations in Michigan. With last week’s change, prices were 8.6 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy