Banger Films' Triumph Documentary Premiere Announced

antiMUSIC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(hennemusic) It has been announced that The Triumph documentary, "Rock & Roll Machine", will premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) on Friday, September 10. Produced by Banger Films, the feature details the story of one of Canada's biggest rock acts of the 1980s - from their humble beginnings...

www.antimusic.com

