Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Credits & Loans

I have several pay day loans about 11 and due to increasing interest i can't pay them im on social security disability what happ

By Asked in Hays, KS
avvo.com
 6 days ago

Short answer is you should get a free consultation with a bankruptcy attorney to consider your options. You may not need to file bankruptcy is you are judgment proof, as your social security benefits can never be garnished. You are not going to jail. Worst case is they sue you and get a judgment, at which point they may not be able to collect any money from you if you are judgment proof.

avvo.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Student Loans#Happ#Disability#Social Security Benefits#Usc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Security
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
Credits & Loans
NewsBreak
Google
Related
Businessjocoreport.com

Social Security Matters – Does Paying SS Tax Now Increase My Benefit?

By Rusty Gloor, National Social Security Advisor at the AMAC Foundation, the non-profit arm of the Association of Mature American Citizens. Dear Rusty: I started drawing my benefits at age 62 due to being laid off from my job at age 60. I have continued working part time and been paying Social Security and Medicare taxes ever since. I am now 66. I have been told that even though I continue to pay these taxes, it will not help increase my monthly social security benefit. Is that true? Signed: Working Beneficiary.
Income Taxsouthfloridareporter.com

How To Avoid Paying Taxes On Social Security Income

Here’s how the experts say you can avoid taxes on Social Security, why you might not want to, and what taxes you may end up paying on your monthly benefit check. It’s possible – and perfectly legal – to avoid paying taxes on your Social Security check. In fact, only about 40 percent of recipients pay any federal tax on their benefit.
Personal FinanceThe Guardian

Prudential won’t pay up on our paid-up policy

Way back in 1955, my parents both took out life insurance policies with. the Prudential. In 1993 they were told by the company that the policies were “paid-up”, meaning they no longer had to pay any premiums, but the policies would remain active until their death. Sadly my father passed...
Minot, NDKFYR-TV

Final student loan payment freeze?

MINOT, N.D. - On Aug. 6, the U.S. Department of Education announced another extension of the student loan payments pause until Jan. 31, 2022. After close to two years of borrowers not having to pay back debt, this may be the last extension. Student loans, while a part of the...
CNBC

Here’s the average student loan debt of borrowers ages 62 and older

It's probably no surprise that the oldest cohort of student loan borrowers — those ages 62 and older — are also the smallest group. Still, the roughly 2.3 million borrowers in this age group carry a substantial amount of student loan debt. According to statistics from the U.S. Department of...
Relationship Advicekoamnewsnow.com

Married or Divorced? You Could Be Owed Extra Social Security Benefits.

Social Security benefits can go a long way toward helping you enjoy a more comfortable retirement, but it can be tough to pay the bills with your benefits alone. The average retiree receives around $1,500 per month in benefits, according to the Social Security Administration. That comes out to roughly $18,000 per year, and unless you have a lot of money saved in your retirement fund, it can be challenging to make ends meet.
Businesscrossroadstoday.com

Are You Eligible for the $3,895 Max Social Security Benefit?

How old are you? If you’re like many people, you may not realize that you’re closer to receiving Social Security benefits than you thought. While the “full retirement age” for most of us — the age at which we can start collecting the full benefits to which we’re entitled based on our earnings history — is 66 or 67, we can start collecting as early as age 62.
Personal Financeocmomblog.com

Cash Benefits: What to Do If You Are Unsure of Your Eligibility

Sometimes some financial aid is all people need to help them get back on track. Sudden occurrences can put people in a struggle that makes them unable to earn money. In cases like this, it may be best to look into getting cash assistance, even temporarily, to help you get back on your feet. The issue, however, is that you need to qualify for cash benefits in the first place. So, here we delve into what you can do if you are unsure of your eligibility.
Pennsylvania Statetalesbuzz.com

Meet a Pennsylvania mom set to lose her unemployment benefits because she can’t send her kid back to school. ‘They should not end any benefits until at least there is a vaccine for all ages.’

On Labor Day, 7.5 million Americans are projected to lose all of their unemployment benefits. One is Amanda Rinehart, 33, a mother in Pennsylvania who left her job to care for her child. With the pandemic still raging and her child too young for a vaccine, she will have to...
Credits & LoansNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Student Loan Forgiveness Scams Are on the Rise. Here's How to Protect Yourself.

If you get an email, letter or call about student loan debt forgiveness, pause before you send along any of your personal information. Amid a rise in calls for broad-based student loan debt forgiveness, the pandemic-related pause in payments for federal loans and the government erasing balances for borrowers from specific schools, claims by companies purporting to help people cancel their own higher-education debt have ticked up.
Educationkttn.com

Advocates press for reform before student loan repayment deadline

In January, student loan borrowers will have to start paying off their loans again, as the pandemic-related pause on payment is set to expire. Now, a new report looks at ways to fix problems in the student loan system. Report co-author Michelle Dimino – senior education policy advisor at Third...
Personal FinanceMotley Fool

Child Tax Credit Lifted 3 Million Kids Out of Poverty in July

The boosted credit has already had a tremendous impact. Before the American Rescue Plan was signed into law back in March, the Child Tax Credit was worth up to $2,000 per dependent under the age of 17. The credit was also only partially refundable, and it was paid as a single lump sum as a tax refund.

Comments / 0

Community Policy