I have several pay day loans about 11 and due to increasing interest i can't pay them im on social security disability what happ
Short answer is you should get a free consultation with a bankruptcy attorney to consider your options. You may not need to file bankruptcy is you are judgment proof, as your social security benefits can never be garnished. You are not going to jail. Worst case is they sue you and get a judgment, at which point they may not be able to collect any money from you if you are judgment proof.avvo.com
