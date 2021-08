In a highly anticipated grudge match at the British Open, the 12-time women’s world champion snooker player Reanne Evans was in a bit of an awkward situation.She didn’t bump fists with her opponent Mark Allen before their round despite him initiating it. Why? He also happens to be the father of her child, and in 2008, the couple had a bitter break up.As a result, their meeting on the snooker table was coined the “Battle of the Exes.”Reportedly, a disagreement about child support has caused the two to have a somewhat tense relationship.The intensity of the friction was apparent...