Market Awaits Fresh Incentives

 5 days ago

Neither the chaos and tragedy unfolding in Afghanistan nor the US refusal to acquiesce to the allies' request to extend the Aug. 31 deadline seems to have much impact on the global capital markets. Instead, participants seemed to focus on a brighter economic outlook. Perhaps the FDA's approval of the Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) vaccine removes another reason for vaccine hesitancy in the US, while China has reportedly brought its flare-up under control. US S&P 500 and NASDAQ set new record highs, and Asia Pacific markets moved higher, though there was profit-taking in Hong Kong on Chinese tech names. It was the third consecutive advance of the MSCI Asia Pacific Index. European shares are edging higher, and US futures are posting minor gains. The US 10-year continues to push against the 1.30% area, while European yields are mostly 2-3 bp higher. The greenback is narrowly mixed through the European morning, with a small upside bias. The majors are +/- 0.15%. Emerging market currencies are also mixed, but the JP Morgan EM FX index is rising for the fourth session after trending lower in the previous four sessions. Gold has backed off from the 200-day moving average ($1810) it approached yesterday. Support is seen near $1775. Oil is consolidating its big two-day advance (~8.5%), while iron ore and copper are extending their recoveries.

