Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golf

How To Read Greens And Hole More Putts

By Katie Dawkins
golfmonthly.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReading greens is often a challenge for golfers, with many leaving it too late to see the true undulations that face them. For example, once on the green and crouching down behind a putt, subtle slopes and dips can easily go unnoticed. So, in this article PGA pro Katie Dawkins...

www.golfmonthly.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pga#Pga
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Golfgolfmagic.com

WATCH: Is THIS a hole-in-one or not? Here's the OFFICIAL golf rule!

We've seen plenty of these scenarios on the course over the years, especially during the pandemic the past 18 months as a result of the change of cups and flagsticks. While pins can now be pulled from the cup due to restrictions lifting on golf courses around the world, Golf Rules Questions on Instagram received an interesting video of a player who wanted to know whether his ball was classed as a hole-in-one or not.
GolfGolf.com

WATCH: Pro snaps putter, then rips hat (?) in wild meltdown at BMW

Patton Kizzire, on the par-4 18th at Caves Valley, hit his approach shot right of the green, it bounced on the downslope, then dropped into the water. “It was going right at it,” someone shouted. More than a ball would be lost. Kizzire would drop, pitch to 4 feet and...
Golfgolfmagic.com

Rory McIlroy shows off AMAZING ball juggling skills at the Northern Trust

Rory McIlroy is an extremely gifted and talented golfer that has won four major championships and 19 PGA Tour events, he was clearly born to play golf. Often when a golfer reaches this level of the game, apart from being able to score a ridiculous amount of birdies and under-par rounds, they are also able to produce some great trick shots and ball skills in their spare time.
Golfgolfmonthly.com

Short Putting Tips: How To Hole Out More Efficiently

Short Putting Tips: How To Hole Out More Efficiently. Even when wielding one of the best putters on the market, holing out short putts can be tough, especially when they carry any degree of significance. They can leave golfers trembling as they approach the green, to the point that those who are prone to a missed tap-in or two will have themselves convinced that’s the likely outcome.
Golfgolfmonthly.com

Improve Your Bunker Play By Shifting Your Mentality

It’s a strange quirk of the game that those whose bunker play consistently lets them down find themselves in the traps far more than those who can splash the ball out effortlessly. Why is this? Can the sand smell fear?. It’s more to do with the amount of worry and...
Golfgolfmonthly.com

How To Escape From A Bad Lie In Golf

We’ve all hit golf shots that have landed us in a world of trouble, but whether we have ended up in a bad lie through rotten luck or poor execution, it’s important to move on, accept the outcome and deal with the predicament facing us the best we can. First...
Lifestylegolfmonthly.com

Try This Elbow-Fold Backswing Drill For Added Power And Consistency

If you, like many, have a tendency to get ‘armsy’ when you swing, the chances are you’re not tapping in to all the power and consistency at your disposal. For those for whom this rings a bell, PGA pro Katie Dawkins has a fantastic elbow-fold backswing drill that will help you gain control over your swing and reclaim those lost yards.
Toledo, OHToledo Blade

Putt-putt hole opens Thursday aboard Schoonmaker ship

The National Museum of the Great Lakes has set up a putt-putt golf hole on the deck of its preserved lake freighter in recognition of the Solheim Cup golf tournament coming to Toledo at the end of the month. The custom-built Freighter Golf putt-putt green spanning nearly 30 feet across...
Golfgolfmonthly.com

Why Par Doesn’t Matter And How It Could Be Ruining Your Game

Why Par Doesn’t Matter And How It Could Be Ruining Your Game. The pressure golfers put themselves under to make a par is unreal. Pressure to make the lowest score possible can have an adverse affect on how you actually perform and can easily result in blow-up holes. The world...
Golfgolfmonthly.com

What’s Your Ideal Opening Hole?

There’s a lot to be said for being able to get the driver out on the 1st tee, wherever you’re playing and the chance to get the biggest clubhead in the bag behind the ball when the nerves are at their most prominent. Some of us like a short hole,...
Golfgolfmonthly.com

Ping Unveils New Glide Forged Pro Wedge

Ping has today unveiled its latest wedge, the Glide Forged Pro, aimed at providing golfers with more versatility, spin and control on the important greenside scoring shots. The tour-inspired, high-spinning design is offered in two grind profiles and multiple loft options to fit players who rely on precision and control to shoot lower scores.
GolfPosted by
The Spun

Golf World Reacts To Major Development For Tiger Woods

The golf world is excited by the latest developments in Tiger Woods‘ rehabilitation process. Woods, a 15-time major champion winner, was seriously injured in a car accident in late February. He suffered multiple serious leg injuries and underwent emergency surgeries. The legendary golfer has since been rehabbing his way back.
GolfPosted by
The Spun

Report: Where Things Stand With Tiger Woods’ Recovery

It has been nearly six months since golf legend Tiger Woods suffered serious leg injuries when he crashed his car in California. Woods needed emergency surgery to repair the damage and has since been rehabbing. He was seen earlier this summer making signs of progress, including putting weight in his legs.
GolfPosted by
The Spun

Golfers Are Furious With Bryson DeChambeau This Week

Before the Open Championship took place, Bryson DeChambeau was asked by a reporter why he doesn’t shout “fore” after a poor tee shot. That question led to an emphatic response from the former U.S. Open champion. “I do shout fore,” DeChambeau replied. “I don’t know what you’re talking about. There...
GolfGolf Digest

Bullied and hurried, Bryson DeChambeau and Harris English self-destruct at the WGC-FedEx St. Jude

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It was one of the most dismal nine-hole stretches you could see on the PGA Tour. On the one hand, you had one of the nicest players around get caught under a handful of (justified) slow-play warnings, rush through the back nine in staggering humidity and swirling wind, and lose a lead that looked as close as a lead can come to unassailable. On the other, you had his playing partner, the most controversial player on tour and someone who does himself no favors, enduring what amounts to four-plus hours of bullying that has been openly encouraged by his rival. It was an ugly scene: poor displays of golf, worse displays of behavior, and two contenders who didn't collapse as much as they imploded.
GolfGolf Digest

Patrick Cantlay brushes off Bryson DeChambeau's call out on the 14th hole: 'No big deal'

Sunday at the BMW Championship already had the natural tension any head-to-head showdown fosters in the final round of a golf tournament. Patrick Cantlay and Bryson DeChambeau had been matching each other birdie-for-birdie since Saturday’s third round, and when they’d separated from the rest of the field on the back nine Sunday, the winner was obviously going to be one of the two, Cantlay ultimately—and impressively—emerging the champ after six playoff holes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy