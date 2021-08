With the 2021 U.S. Open set to begin on Monday in Flushing Meadows, here are five players to watch for in the women’s draw. The Aussie missed last year’s U.S. Open and was in her home country refusing to watch the fan-less event. After taking seven months off the tour during the pandemic, Barty, 25, came back with a vengeance and won three hard-court titles — Yarra Valley, Miami and Cincinnati. She has separated herself with efficient, crisp groundstrokes. Nothing fancy here, but the 25-year-old is a solid favorite to win her first U.S. Open.