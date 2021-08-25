EY fined 3.5 million stg for failings in Stagecoach audit

Forex markets reacted in the usual fashion to a dovish speech from Jay Powell Friday night. US Dollar Index was flattened and EUR/USD bounced:. Fed Chair Powell did not deliver an announcement on QE tapering, but left the door open to such. His eagerly awaited opening keynote speech to the virtual Jackson Hole Symposium had followed a series of hawkish Fed official media interviews which indicated that the Fed was ready to start tapering late in 2021 and for it to end around mid-2022. However, Powell delivered a far more cautious appraisal of the US economy, acknowledging improvements and that “substantial further progress” may have been met for inflation, but this had yet to be achieved for employment, with “substantial slack remaining in the labour market”. He referred to the risks of an “ill-timed policy move” and the longer term risks of disinflation in the global economy beyond the temporary impacts of the pandemic on inflation. All that said, he did say that “it could be appropriate to start reducing the pace of asset purchases this year”, noting that “history also teaches…that central banks cannot take for granted that inflation due to transitory factors will fade.” Regarding a rate hike, he said “the timing and pace of the coming reduction in asset purchases will not be intended to carry a direct signal regarding the timing of interest rate liftoff, for which we have articulated a different and substantially more stringent test.”