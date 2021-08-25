Cancel
EY fined 3.5 million stg for failings in Stagecoach audit

investing.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (Reuters) -Britain's accounting watchdog said on Wednesday it had fined EY 3.5 million pounds ($4.8 million) for failing to challenge financial statements in its audit of transport group Stagecoach Group (LON:SGC)'s in 2017. The Financial Reporting Council (FRC) said Mark Harvey, the auditing engagement partner, had also been sanctioned...

#Auditing#Stg#Uk#Ey#Reuters#Stagecoach Group#Lon#Frc
