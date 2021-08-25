Cancel
Public Safety

Athletics-Czech runner dies in Ultra Trail du Mont Blanc race

By Syndicated Content
wtaq.com
 4 days ago

(Reuters) – A Czech runner died from his injuries after falling at the Ultra Trail du Mont Blanc’s TDS mountain race, organisers said on Wednesday. The incident occurred on the descent of the Passeur de Pralognan, organisers said, adding that the rescue team at the top of the pass reached the scene immediately.

