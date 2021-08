Sandy Kipp’s craftsmanship shines through at her annual dinner party on Cleveland Street. “I am not a table maker,” says Sandy Kipp. “I just did them with a circular saw and a drill and screwed them together.” Her humble attitude belies the obvious craft: six silky-smooth dinner tables and matching benches, made from tulip poplar from Capital City Lumber, are arranged along the lush lawn on the side of the home she shares with her fiancé, Roy Attride. They’re long and narrow, 7 feet long by 30 inches deep, and meant to inspire comradery. “I wanted people to be close and a little squished in. I had visions of strangers having these great conversations into the night,” she says.