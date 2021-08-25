Cancel
Pavement Marking Standard Project Earns National Recognition

By Micaela Resh
mntransportationresearch.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s often more difficult for motorists to see road edge-lines and centerlines on rainy nights, especially in rural areas with limited lighting. However, while the reflectivity of pavement marking materials has improved in recent years, transportation agencies have lacked the right data to establish performance standards for wet, night-time visibility. A recent effort by MnDOT and the Minnesota Local Road Research Board aimed to address this.

